Alexis Bledel Reveals ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3’ Is in the Works

A magical pair of jeans is possibly about to travel the world for a third time.

Alexis Bledel, aka Lena Kaligras, the teen who spent her summer soaking up the sun in Greece and falling in love, recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she teased Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3.

While talking about the iconic foursome — America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn — Bledel revealed that a followup to the iconic series, based on a novel series of the same name, is in the works.

“We don’t get to see each other a lot because everybody’s work or family and everything, but when everybody is in town we do. And we just pitched a third movie and I hope it comes together. It would be so great,” she said, adding that a third installment “would be the best thing.”

Following Bledel’s appearance on The Tonight Show, Tamblyn, who portrayed Tibby Rollins, took to Twitter to confirm the rumors, stating that there is a “good” script in existence.

Sorry for that delay, my daughter needed me. Where was I? Oh yes. Alexis is right. We’ve been pitching and there is a script. A good one. It’s up to a studio now to make the film. So far, no luck. So keep your fingers crossed, or, knock down their doors with jeans emojis. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) April 27, 2018

The movies, first released in 2005 and 2008, follow the adventures of four best friends who briefly part ways for the summer, remaining connected through a pair of magical jeans that fit each of them.

This is not the first time that the stars of the series have teased a third installment, something that fans have eagerly been hoping for.

In 2016, Lively talked to Entertainment Tonight about the potential of a third film, stating that there was “a strong chance there might be a third [movie].”

“I think it could really happen,” she said. “I think that people who love the movie want to see it. So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made.”

Just a year later, Ferrera joked that the four of them, who have all remained friends over the years, would “love to get paid to hang out with each other.”

“It’s an idea and a conversation,” she told E! News. “I think it would be amazing. The sisterhood is still well and alive. I love my girls. We’re very much a part of each other’s lives and if the movie happens it would be a great thing.”

While, as Tamblyn pointed out, it is up to a studio to make the film, the stars of the series have recently reunited on several occasions, most recently reuniting in January to celebrate America Ferrera’s pregnancy.