'Sicario 3': Josh Brolin Gives Fans a Promising Update

Josh Brolin is sure that a third Sicario movie can get made, although he has no idea when it will happen. The first Sicario was a box office hit in 2015 and praised as one of the best thrillers of the past decade, and it was followed in 2018 with Sicario: Day of the Soldado. The Outer Range actor starred in both films, and there has long been talk of making a third movie.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brolin was asked if fans should give up hope on a Sicario 3 ever happening. Although he said no, Brolin also said he doesn't know when it will happen. "We may be 80," he joked. "But it's very much at the forefront of all our minds."

"It's been written and it's been rewritten," Brolin told THR. "So it's out there. We think it deserves a third one if we can make it in the way that we want to make it. So don't give up!"

The two Sicario movies were written by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, while Denis Villeneuve directed the original film. Stefano Sollima (Without Remorse) directed Day of the Soldado. Both movies earned critical acclaim and were box office hits, leading producer Trent Luckinbill to quickly announce the third movie in 2018. The film has been called Sicario: Campos, but it's unclear if that title will stick.

Before Brolin's comments this week, the only update on Sicario 3 came in February 2021 when producer Molly Smith told Deadline the project was still in the works. At that time, she said Black Label Media wanted to make Sicario 3 right after finishing Reptile, which stars Sicario actor Benicio Del Toro.

It could be a long time before Sicario 3 gets off the ground, especially if Brolin is returning. After finishing work on Amazon Prime Video's Outer Range, he went right back to work with Villeneuve to make Dune: Part Two. Brolin reunited with the director to play Gurney in the first half of Warner Bros.' epic adaptation of the Frank Hubert novel. Brolin said the set of Dune was "bigger and more relaxed" compared to Sicario's.

"It was all just loose and easy. He and I have a good time," Brolin said of his relationship with Villeneuve. "There's a real brotherhood there. I'm very lucky because I love that man very much, and it just turns out that he's also an amazing filmmaker." Sicario is available to stream on Peacock, while Day of the Soldado is available on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video with a Starz subscription.