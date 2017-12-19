Sony Reveals ‘Sicario 2,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘Holmes and Watson’ Release Dates

In a new announcement, Sony has released a list of new film release dates as a part of their movie slate over the next few years.

According to Deadline, the live-action Barbie film is now set to land in theaters on Aug. 18, 2018, rather than its original date of June 29, 2018.

Comedienne and actress Amy Schumer was originally on board to star as the lead in the Barbie film, but had to drop out “due to scheduling conflicts.” It’s been rumored since that Anne Hathaway might replace her.

In addition to Barbie, the film Holmes and Watson, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Riley as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson respectively, will move from its Aug. 3, 2018 to Nov. 9, 2018.

That move is notable, as it’s replacing the recently put-on-hold Bad Boys 3. That film is reportedly being re-scripted, but Will Smith is still said to be interested in starring.

It was also revealed that Sicario 2: Soldado, which stars Josh Brolin and Benecio Del Toro, will take over the date Barbie is leaving behind, June 29, 2018.

Soldado is said to be about Matt Graver, Josh Brolin’s character, “discovering drug cartels smuggling terrorists across the US border” and then teaming up with “former undercover operative Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro) to eliminate the problem. Along the way Alejandro revisits his old nemesis to settle scores.”