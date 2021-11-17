‘Shang-Chi’ Star Florian Munteanu Predicts Future of Razor Fist in Marvel Universe (Exclusive)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now streaming on Disney+ and arrives to 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov 30. The film made a huge impact when it was released in theaters over the summer. Several characters stood out in the Marvel film, including Razor Fist, who is played by Florian Munteanu. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the 31-year-old actor who made his prediction about what will happen with Razor Fist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

“I want to take exactly that route that we started to bring that character on,” Munteanu told PopCulture. “I want to show that he’s more than just the soldier. I feel like in glimpses you can see that he represents the right values. We see him as a soldier, but we see him as a loyal soldier, a strong loyal soldier that made the Ten Rings and the organization his family. That alone shows that there’s more to him than just taking orders and executing them.

“When we see the deleted scenes, I feel like we get a better look at Razor Fist, his emotional side, that he has a lot of heart, that there are a lot more things that he cares about than just fighting or executing orders or the Ten Rings. I want to exactly pick up on that and evolve that because I feel like the dramatic side, the emotional side, is one of my biggest strengths and I want to put that strength on Razor Fist as well. I feel like people would love that, to see Razor Fist, not only as a fighting machine, but be played with a lot of heart.”

Based on how the movie ended, it’s likely there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi. But Munteanu revealed no information when asked about Shang-Chi 2. “I mean, we all know how secretive Marvel executives are,” Munteanu revealed. “Even with that release of Shang-Chi, they weren’t even releasing who got cast for the roles until late in 2020. And we were starting to shoot the movie in the beginning of 2020.”

Many thought that Razor Fist would die in the film since that’s what happens to him in the comics. It will be interesting to see what happens to him moving forward since he’s not considered a villain anymore. “I feel like the audience and the people got a nice first preview and tease where this whole movie leads into, what direction we want to take,” Munteanu explained. “And this first one was an origin story, but there are a lot of other interesting characters in that universe and a lot of other cool background stories that we can tell. There’s a lot more room for interesting stories and I just can’t wait. I’m very excited for that.”

