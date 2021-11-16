‘Shang-Chi’ Star Florian Munteanu Teases More Razor Fist in Digital Version of Marvel Film (Exclusive)





Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available on Disney+ and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 30. While the theater version received a lot of praise, the home version of the Marvel film will provide a lot more for fans. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Florian Munteanu, who plays Razor Fist in Shang-Chi. The 31-year-old actor teased how fans will see more of Razor Fist in the digital and DVD versions of the movie.

“To be honest with you, right, there was a lot more of Razor Fist than we actually see in the final cut,” Munteanu told PopCulture. “Obviously, when you work so much on a character and you work so much on different scenes, it’s like every actor would say the same at the end of day, it kind of breaks your heart a little bit when you find out that certain scenes didn’t make the cut because you were so excited about that or you worked so hard for them. Luckily the DVD comes out soon and the Disney+ release is around the corner so we will see a couple of those deleted scenes. I’m looking forward for the people to see because they show a lot more of Razor Fist. They explain a little bit more about his background story and they explain or show a little bit more of what a person he is.”

Razor Fist is a member of the Ten Rings who has a machete blade for his right hand. He goes after Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) per request from his father. While Razor First is perceived as a villain in the film, that is not necessarily the case when it ends.

“He’s not just that soldier that fights,” Munteanu said. “There’s a lot more to him, a lot more heart and emotions to him. And like you said, I would’ve liked to have those scenes in. But you have to be a team player in this. This was an origin story about Shang-Chi and it was very important that we introduced him like that. We are in the Marvel universe. We have so many possibilities now and I can’t wait to show more of Razor Fist to the people.”

Munteanu is one of the rising stars in Hollywood. In addition to starting in Shang-Chi, Munteanu was featured in Creed II playing Viktor Drago. He will also star in the upcoming film Borderlands with Cate Blanchet, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Jamie Lee Curtis.