‘Shang-Chi’ Star Meng’er Zhang Teases Emotional Deleted Scene for Shaun and Xialing (Exclusive)

There is a lot to see on the Shang-Chi Blu-ray and DVD, according to star Meng’er Zhang. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, she teased some of the highlights of the home video copies, including an emotional deleted scene between her and her on-screen brother, Shaun (Simu Liu).

“On the Blu-ray, we have a lot of, like, fun gag reels, and we have a lot of cut scenes on the Blu-ray. It’s really cool to watch,” she said. “After watching all those cut scenes, I guess, for me, it’s just like experiencing everything all over again… Also, in the cut scenes, there’s a scene [where] Shang-Chi apologized to Xialing. So has she really forgiven him? So that’s all those kinds of things that we, we can discover later.”

By “later,” Zhang was likely referring to fans’ hopes for a Xialing spinoff series. At the end of the movie, her character took over the global criminal organization known as the Ten Rings, even dominating the coveted post-credit scene that Marvel made famous. Since then, fans have been speculating about a spinoff about Xialing and the 10 Rings.

Zhang cosigned those hopes, saying: I also read a lot of comments and posts from fans that they are asking for [a] Disney+ show for Xialing. I mean, I want that too! I love that idea, because I think Xialing has a lot more for us to explore and the 10 Rings organization – now she’s the new leader right now. What’s going on next? Right?!”

Zhang confessed that she has been watching Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings pretty much nonstop since she got access to it. She said: “I think I’ve watched it in the theater over five times, and I also watched on Disney+ for… Oh my god, I can’t count. Sometimes we just play it in the background, and it is so good! I’m going to get the Blu-ray too.”

Shang-Chi is Zhang’s first feature-length film, though she has a long career in the theater behind her. She sent out a video audition for a blind casting call, never realizing that she was going out for the MCU. Now that she’s in, she is excited to see how far Xialing can go.

So far, Marvel Studios has not officially weighed in on the possibility of a Shang-Chi spinoff or even a sequel to the superhero hit. The movie is now streaming on Disney+ and perfect for the holiday season, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available Nov. 30 at participating retailers, including Best Buy who is selling the DVD ($19.99), Blu-ray ($24.99) and 4K UltraHD With Blu-ray ($29.99). PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.