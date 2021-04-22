Jack Black Rumored to Return for 'School of Rock' Sequel

✖

Jack Black's starring role in School of Rock made him a certified household name celebrity, and now the actor is rumored to be returning for a sequel to the hit music movie. According to We Got This Covered, there's buzz that Paramount is interested in another outing for Black's riff-tastic substitute teacher Dewey Finn, and the A-list star is said to be in talks for the project. Notably, there is no official confirmation at this point, but there's no doubt fans would love to see Black educating a new generation of music students on classic jams from ACDC, Led Zeppelin, and Van Halen.

School of Rock debuted in 2003, marking Black's second major leading film role, after the 2001 comedy Shallow Hal. The film co-starred Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman, and Mike White, who also wrote the script. School of Rock was directed by Richard Linklater, who is well-known for writing and directing Dazed and Confused, as well as the Before trilogy, a series of romance films starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. School of Rock was a fairly successful film, earning more than $130 million on budget of $35 million.

It would go on to spark a stage musical adaptation, that debuted on Broadway in 2015 and is still touring the world. The film also inspired a Nickelodeon TV series that premiered in 2016 and ran for three seasons. The School of Rock TV show starred actor Tony Cavalero in the role of Dewey Finn. Cavalero went on to co-star in the HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones and portray legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne in The Dirt, Netflix's biopic about iconic hair metal band Motley Crue.

The original School of Rock film also launched the careers of the kids playing Dewey's students, most notably that of Miranda Cosgrove, who was the school band's manager in the movie. Cosgrove went on to star in two major Nickelodeon series: Drake & Josh and iCarly. Currently, she is working on an iCarly revival that is set to debut on Paramount+, the new streaming service from ViacomCBS, which offers a mountain of entertainment to subscribers, including many classic Nickelodeon shows.

As for Black, he's been busy with a number of franchise films, including ones from Goosebumps and Jumanji. Next up, he has a new Netflix film with Linklater on deck, titled Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure. After that, fans can catch him in Eli Roth's film adaptation of Borderlands, a massively popular video game series.