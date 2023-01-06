Jack Black Hints at 'School of Rock' Sequel

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

School of Rock fans have long been wanting a sequel to the classic musical comedy, and they just might get it. In a new interview with SiriusXM radio's Caity Babs, the pair were discussing their illustrious comedy-rock career, and the notion of sequels to School of Rock and Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny came up. "Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We're thinking about doing both of those," Black replied. No other details were shared.

Black and Gass had been performing as Tenacious D for years prior to School of Rock, but there is no denyig that the role made Black a certified household name celebrity. The film debuted in 2003, marking Black's second major leading film role, after the 2001 comedy Shallow Hal. It co-starred Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman, and Mike White, who also wrote the script. School of Rock was directed by Richard Linklater, who is well-known for writing and directing Dazed and Confused, as well as the Before trilogy, a series of romantic films starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. It was a fairly successful film, earning more than $130 million on budget of $35 million.

School of Rock would go on to spark a stage musical adaptation, that debuted on Broadway in 2015 and is still touring the world. The film also inspired a Nickelodeon TV series that premiered in 2016 and ran for three seasons. The School of Rock TV show starred actor Tony Cavalero in the role of Dewey Finn. Cavalero went on to co-star in the HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones and portray legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne in The Dirt, Netflix's biopic about iconic hair metal band Motley Crue.

The original School of Rock film also launched the careers of the kids playing Dewey's students, most notably: Miranda Cosgrove, who was the school band's manager in the movie. Cosgrove went on to star in two major Nickelodeon series: Drake & Josh and iCarly. Currently, she is starring in an iCarly revival on Paramount+, which also has the School of Rock TV series available to stream.