‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Lands Lead Role in New Rom-Com

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire has landed the lead role in a brand new rom-com movie. According to Deadline, Hampshire stars in The End of Sex, a romantic comedy about a couple who sends their kids off to camp and begin a series of sexual adventures in an effort to rekindle their lost passion. In addition to starring in the film, which recently completed filming, Hampshire is also an executive producer. The End of Sex cast also features Jonas Chernick, Gray Powell, Lily Gao, and Melanie Scrofano.

Hampshire is most well-known for playing Stevie Budd, the main clerk of The Rosebud Motel, who eventually became best friends with David Rose (Dan Levy) and business partners with David’s father, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy). Schitt’s Creek ran for six seasons on CBC Television and Pop TV. The series finale aired in April 2020. Other stars of the series included Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Jennifer Robertson, Chris Elliott, Dustin Milligan, and Noah Reid.

Around the time that Schitt’s Creek came to an end, Hampshire spoke with Brief Take about the series and offered her feelings on her character’s evolution over the years. “It’s hard to speak of the character without talking about the show as a whole and Dan and what the show has done for the world outside of the show,” Hampshire shared. “For Stevie, what I love so much about her is that when I signed onto the show, I really thought that I was going to be just the girl behind the desk who gives David and the family their towels, because we didn’t read a script, I didn’t know that Stevie was going to be as amazing as she turned out to be.”

Hampshire then laughed and added, “Also, because she’s not your typical character that grows with an accumulation…that grows outwardly, it’s like Stevie was this hard shell and then we peeled back these layers and then at the end, you’re like: ‘Oh my God! There’s a real girl in there!’” She continued, “For me, it’s affecting me in a weird way but I feel like I’m a bit different from friends of mine who are actors. Oftentimes they put a lot of themselves into the part and I always feel like I get so much from the part and my goal when I start something is to live up to how great they are on the page and in my imagination. So by the end of doing something, I always feel like I’ve gotten so much from the character that I’ve been changed, and Stevie definitely changed me.”