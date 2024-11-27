Ryan Reynolds Making ‘Mighty Mouse’ Movie

Mighty Mouse is on the way to the big screen. Paramount Animation has hired Maximum Effort Productions, Ryan Reynolds’ production company, to produce a feature adaptation of the iconic cartoon as part of their first-look deal with the studio. Thy also hired has also hired Matt Lieberman, who worked with Reynolds on the 2021 fantasy-adventure Free Guy, to write the script.

The cartoon was first released in 1942. The small superhero made his debut in a short film entitled, The Mouse of Tomorrow. There have been dozens of shorts since then, as well as a Saturday morning cartoon. It’s also been reimagined and rebooted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reynolds has been having a heck of a year, with Deadpool & Wolverine hitting theaters this year. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, he revealed the blockbuster hit’s title changed at the last minute due to an internet leak.

“We were not feeling so good about that anymore, and it went with the trailer that we were showing. It was kind of a perfect title for the first piece of materials we had out there,” he explained, “So, Shawn Levy — director extraordinaire, friend to both of us and dear friend, literally one of our best friends in the whole world — he and I had been sitting in the edit room for months at this point, and we called everybody at Disney and Marvel and said we have to change the title, and they were like, ‘Well no guys. It launches tomorrow.’”

He said he ran into a huge fear when it came to writing for the character, Wolverine. “One of the scariest things I’ve ever done in my life is writing for you,” Reynolds noted. “Well, Wolverine, you’ve got a legacy there that is really, I mean, one of the most, I think, one of the most iconic legacies in all comic book movies.”