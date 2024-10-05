Ryan Reynolds Accused of 'Letting His Success Go to His Head'

Ryan Reynolds, known for his charm and wit, is facing accusations of becoming increasingly egotistical as his career soars to new heights. The 47-year-old actor, with an estimated net worth of $350 million, is reportedly struggling to maintain his once-humble demeanor.

An insider close to the situation revealed in the Sept. 23 issue of Star magazine, "Ryan had this very genuine, almost eager way about him. The more success he's gotten, the more that's changed." This shift in attitude is allegedly linked to Reynolds' growing influence in the film industry, particularly his role as co-producer of the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine.

The source elaborated, "Everything he does around those movies is meant to boost his clout and power in town," adding that "Ryan's big character flaw is his relentless pursuit of A-list status in Hollywood." This pursuit of status has reportedly led to a change in Reynolds' behavior both on and off-set.

While Reynolds continues to maintain his public persona as one of Hollywood's most likable stars, the insider suggests that behind the scenes, he's increasingly flexing his newfound power. "It's a bit of a shock that someone once known as one of the nicest guys in the business could let his success go to his head," the source commented.

Despite these claims, Reynolds' public image remains largely positive. His involvement in various charitable causes and his witty social media presence continue to endear him to fans worldwide. However, this isn't the first time Reynolds has faced criticism from industry insiders.

Over the years, several celebrities have expressed their dislike for the Canadian actor. From co-stars to directors, Reynolds has had his share of detractors in Hollywood. For instance, Wesley Snipes reportedly had a tense relationship with Reynolds on the set of Blade: Trinity, with Reynolds recalling in a 2004 interview with IGN, "There's a moment in the movie where I look up at Jessica [Biel] and I swear to God, I didn't even know the cameras were rolling anymore and I say, 'He hates me, doesn't he?'"

Even reality TV stars haven't been immune to Reynolds' alleged attitude. Deena Cortese from Jersey Shore claimed (per Us Weekly) that Reynolds was rude during a chance encounter, describing him as "not great to us."

More recently, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino took a jab at Reynolds' Netflix projects, questioning their cultural impact despite their high budgets. Tarantino told Deadline, "I haven't ever talked to Ryan Reynolds' agent, but his agent is like, 'Well, it cost $50 million.' Well, good for him that he's making so much money. But those movies don't exist in the zeitgeist. It's almost like they don't even exist."

However, it's worth noting that many of these accounts are based on isolated incidents or second-hand information. Reynolds has maintained strong friendships in Hollywood, including his famous "feud" with Hugh Jackman, which is widely recognized as a playful joke between friends.