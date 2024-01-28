Ryan Reynolds Left in Tears After Emotional Day on 'Deadpool 3' Set

Ryan Reynolds is having a hard time keeping things together while filming Deadpool 3. The third installment of the Marvel superhero franchise has been long in development, and with the cast getting some major upgrades, such as Jennifer Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, and Hugh Jackman joining in on the fun. It's not always fun, however, even while filming a movie like Deadpool 3. Reynolds took to Instagram to share a bittersweet update with fans, admitting that, yes, even Wade Wilson can shed a tear or two when needed.

"The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears," Reynolds shared. "A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes, and Hugh Jackman… all under the stalwart leadership of Shawn Levy. I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See you July 26th…"

In true Deadpool fashion, Reynolds shared a picture of the suit, but only the lower part of his body. Likely so fans don't see him crying, but still keeping in tune with the nature of his character and the films. The actor hasn't shared too many photos from filming Deadpool, which isn't surprising considering how top secret Marvel usually is when it comes to practically anything. Of the photos he has posted, one of them included a first look at him and Hugh Jackman together as Deadpool and Wolverine, which has made the wait to July 26 already worth it.

Meanwhile, Jackman celebrated wrapping a little differently. He shared a video on his Instagram getting rid of his Wolverine sideburns, thanking the cast and crew in his caption, including Reynolds and director Shawn Levy. Jackman has played the X-Man since 2000 in numerous films, including the X-Men series. The actor announced in 2022 that he would be reprising his beloved role for Deadpool 3, and with filming officially wrapped, July 26 really can't come quick enough.

Hopefully these next several months pass by quick, but Deadpool 3 will be here before you know it. More details about the movie should be coming out soon, including an official trailer, which should make the wait easier. Fans can also rewatch the first two movies, and maybe all of the X-Men films and Logan, to prepare even more for when Deadpool 3 finally comes out on July 26.