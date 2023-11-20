'Run Nixon': Slice Has 'Stranger Danger' Vibes With Nixon (Exclusive Clip)

Run Nixon is a new flim set to hit theatres this week and will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the movie from director Sky Directs, and the clip shows Nixon (Emperor Kaioyus) playing an arcade game before Slice (Jordan Lee Brown) begins talking to him. Slice tells Nixon that he needs to come with him so he can take him home. Nixon said he had his bike so he didn't need a ride, which led to Slice saying he had Nixon's bike in the car already. Slice seemed to have stranger danger vibes as he would say anything to get Nixon to do what he told him.

As the official synopsis states, Run Nixon "propels audiences into a heart-racing urban thriller where every second counts. The story unfolds around Dre, a father propelled into a desperate race against time to save his son, Nixon. When Stacy, Nixon's mother, takes a daring plunge into the criminal underworld, robbing the menacing Slice to fund their son's life-saving surgery, the stakes skyrocket. Unbeknownst to Dre, this audacious move triggers a relentless chain of events, leading Slice to retaliate by kidnapping Nixon. The tension reaches a boiling point in an electrifying face-off with Slice, a testament to a father's unwavering love and courage. The film captivates with a gripping narrative and adrenaline-pumping action, seamlessly blending a tale of sacrifice, unbreakable family bonds, and the extraordinary lengths a parent will go to protect their child."

Kaioyus and Brown star in Run Nixon with Lil Fizz and Sicily Cameron. Directs, who also wrote the film, recently spoke to Rolling Out about what audiences should expect from the movie. A lot of females who watch the movie cry," he said. "They cry because of what happens to Nixon, and it's one of those cringe movies… [There's an antagonist]. That character's name is Slice, played by Jordan Lee Brown.

"It's one of the movies where you're going to say, 'Run,' and you're going to speak out loud when you watch this saying 'No, don't do that' or 'Please don't.' It's going to make your hair stand up when you watch this film, so it was one of those where you want to turn it off because you don't want to see what's about to happen next, and it's not a scary movie. It's so real how these characters came along, and [the actors] made it feel so authentic and [honest]." Run Nixon will be released on Nov. 22 in select AMC Theatres, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Prescott, Las Vegas, and San Diego.