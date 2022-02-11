‘Run & Gun’ Teases Deadly Double-Cross in Exclusive Clip for New Action Thriller

Run & Gun promises to deliver plenty of surprise twists and turns for Ray, a recently reformed good guy who decides to take on one last job after those close to him find out about his past. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, Ray, played by Ben Milliken (Bosch) takes a job from Grayson (Richard Kind), even though he wanted to avoid getting into more trouble. Run & Gun from Paramount Pictures will be available digitally on Feb. 15, and on DVD and On-Demand platforms on March 1.

Although Ray has tried his best to stay out of a life of crime, his past has caught up with him. He is blackmailed into taking one last job to secure a missing package. However, the double-crosses that usually happens when dealing with criminals come back to bite Ray.

The “run” part of the title Run & Gun comes in when Ray discovers there are ruthless assassins on his trail who will stop at nothing to get what he has. The lives of his loved ones are also in danger. Every decision Ray makes only leads to a more difficult situation, forcing him to go back to the violent lifestyle he tried so hard to escape.

The Paramount Pictures movie was written and directed by Christopher Borrelli, who also wrote Dangerous, Witches in the Woods, and The Vatican Tapes. Run & Gun marks Borrelli’s directing debut. Angela Sarafyan, Mark Dacascos, Janel Parrish, Celestino Cornielle, Angela Sarafyan, Alison Thorton, Hudson Yang, Michelle Campbell, Ari Barkan, and Rafael Cebrián also star.

Run & Gun was formerly known as The Ray. In an interview with Solzy at the Movies, Kind said he loved making it because it gave him the rare opportunity to play a villain. He also got along “really well” with Milliken. “We talked about when we were rehearsing the scenes,” Kind said at the time. “I asked for rehearsal before and we had a great discussion. He was helping me and I was helping him and we had a great time… just a wonderful time. I’m fortunate to have it.”