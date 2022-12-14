Ron Perlman Not Returning for Next 'Hellboy' Project

A new Hellboy project is in the works, but fans will be disappointed to know that franchise star Ron Perlman is not attached. After last appearing in the role of the legendary half-demon in 2008's Hellboy II: The Golden Army, the Sons of Anarchy alum is sitting out the latest addition to the franchise: a new rogue-lite action-adventure game titled Hellboy Web of Wyrd.

Marking the superhero franchise's first game title since 2008's Hellboy: The Science of Evil, the upcoming game is from developer Upstream Arcade and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment. The game was confirmed to be in the works during The Game Awards pre-show, according to Polygon, when the first trailer was released. Taking over the role of Hellboy for the game is Lance Reddick of Destiny and John Wick fame. The game follows the beloved character as he embarks on a mission to recover an agent of the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense who has gone missing, forcing him to fight supernatural adversaries, including a wolf-like demon, and navigate strange and terrifying locations.

While Perlman may not be returning for the upcoming Hellboy Web of Wyrd game, the actor reprising the iconic role isn't entirely off the table. Speaking with The Independent back in January, Perlman opened up about the possibility of a Hellboy 3 film, confessing that while he may not be ready to return as the beloved fictional superhero, he wants an "epic conclusion" to the franchise for fans.

"Am I eager to do Hellboy 3? No, I'm 71 f–ing years old," Perlman quipped. "We owe this to the fans, and we should give it to them because it would be an epic conclusion. So Guillermo, if you're reading, I'm not done pounding you to get this f–ing thing done."

While there is no word on if Hellboy 3 will ever come to fruition – there has been no confirmation that a film is in the works – fans can catch Perlman in the first two films, Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army. The original 2004 film is streaming on HBO Max alongside the 2019 David Harbour-starring reboot. Hellboy II, meanwhile, is available to rent on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. Hellboy Web of Wyrd will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC and is available to wishlist on Steam.