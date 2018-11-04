‘Robin Hood’: Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton Start a Revolution in New Trailer

The latest trailer for Robin Hood shows Jamie Fox and Taron Egerton in an action-packed adventure with a highly politicized tone.

Robin Hood hits theaters Nov. 21, and as it draws closer the promos show an increasingly political take on the old fable. Egerton plays Robin of Loxley, a soldier who fought in the crusades and now hopes to fight corruption back at home. The 30-second clip does a succinct job of laying out the background of the film while undercutting it with a few well-placed laughs.

“You were a crusader,” Foxx says. “But now you get to be a thief. And I’m going to show you how. We hit the elite where it hurts the most — their money.”

The story of Robin Hood has always included a bowman stealing from the rich to give to the poor. However, this version sets it in a particularly mature, grounded story with lots of political undertones. Here, it is clear that Robin Hood is not just a merry outlaw, but a revolutionary, hoping to overthrow the government and root out corruption. Still, the hero’s playful tone comes through in some dialogue.

“This does make us outlaws, so if anybody wants out, well, it’s probably too late,” he jokes.

The short clip also shows a glimpse of Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham, who appears to be Robin Hood’s primary enemy in the film.

“Bring me Hood!” he screams at his men.

“It’s Robin Hood,” the hero answers from behind a bow.

While this clip focuses mainly on the action and political intrigue of the film, it also promises a timeless love story. Eve Hewson plays Marian, Robin Hood’s love interest, who will apparently take part in the revolutionary plotting as well.

Judging by social media, excitement for the upcoming Robin Hood film is luke warm. In smaller folklore circles, many are hoping to see a side of the tale not often examined in Hollywood. According to a recent report by the British magazine Country File, the real life Robin Hood may actually have been a nobleman named Robert, Earl of Huntington, who died in 1198.

The article also notes that early versions did not necessarily include Robin Hood’s altruism. While he was always a famed outlaw in the tales, he did not always give his treasure to the poor. Folklorists agree that the story adapts to the time in which it is told — a fact that seems perfectly clear in this upcoming film.



Robin Hood comes to theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 21.