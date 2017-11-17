Robert Patrick Recalls ‘Die Hard 2’ Death Scene

Actor Robert Patrick recently opened up about his role in Die Hard 2 and shared a funny story about his death scene in the film.

“Die Hard 2 was a huge moment in my career – it was the first time I ever got a studio movie,” The actor told EW. “I get shot by Bruce Willis and they said, ‘cut,’ and I had done enough movies to know that you cannot really move until everybody has photographs of you. I ended up laying there for about three hours.”

“At one point Willis comes by, and I remember looking up at him out of the corner of my eye, and he goes, ‘Hey, we gotta hurry up! I think this guy is actually getting rigor mortis over here,’” he recounted.

Prior to acting, Patrick worked in Hollywood as a stunt man.

“I’ve done some of the greatest stunts I’ve ever done,” Patrick said. “Gnarly stuff – Tom Cruise type stunts. I did a fight scene with the stuntman. We’re doing the scene, and I’m throwing the punch and I’ve got a shield, and I’m blocking and I’m pushing him at the same time, and I hit my eye and gave me a nice black eye.”

Patrick had been in a handful of projects before Die Hard 2, but nothing extraordinarily notable. Following his turn as the villain there he scooped up the role as the main villain, the T-1000, in 1991’s Terminator 2.

His performance in that movie has gone on to be one of the most iconic villainous performances in film history.

He eventually went on to star in The X-Files from 2000 to 2002, and then turned staring and supporting roles on shows like The Unit, True Blood, and most recently Scorpion.