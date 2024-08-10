Revered Movie Star Dies From Cancer: Friends Confirm Passing of Vijay Kadam

A beloved veteran movie actor has died. Vijay Kadam, known for his work internationally, passed away from cancer on Saturday morning, according to ANI. Actor Jaywant Wadkar, who was friends with Kadam, confirmed the death to the news wire.

"He had been courageously fighting cancer. Initially he recovered but his health eventually deteriorated. Around 25 days ago, he even got an acidity attack," Wadkar said. "He was extremely talented. From Marathi cinema to Hindi films, he explored different kinds of projects in his decades long career. It's impossible to find an actor like him again. His death has left a void in the industry. He's like my family."

Another beloved star, Ashok Saraf, also shared his reaction to Kadam's passing, telling Times of India, "I have lost my good friend today. He has been fighting death for the past several months. It's a big loss to the film industry. Also, with the Marathi fraternity being small, we know each other on a personal level. So, whatever I say about it is going to be less.

"He was not only a good artist, but a very good human being. He would portray a wide range of characters, from lighthearted to serious. He was known for his versatility in the industry."

Kadam was best known for his work in India, primarily done in the Marathi language. Per his IMDB profile, Kadam starred in projects such as Menka Urvashi, Tere Mere Sapne, De Danadan, Hum Do Bundlebaaz, Mamla Porincha, Amhi Doghe Raja Rani and My Story.

Kadam's age at the time of his passing is unclear. ANI reports that he was 68, but outlets such as The Economic Times list him as being 67. The type of cancer Kadam suffered from has not been made public.