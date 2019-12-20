Watch Jennifer Hudson Become Aretha Franklin and Sing in New ‘Respect’ Trailer

The first teaser trailer for Respect has just been released, and fans can watch it right now to see Jennifer Hudson become soul music legend Aretha Franklin as she sings the iconic title track. In the brief clip, Hudson is shown belting out the classic tune into a microphone as lights flash behind her and suddenly the title of the film illuminates behind her. In addition to Hudson, the film also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tate Donovan, and Tituss Burgess.

Respect is a biopic about the life of Franklin, who first began singing in church as a young girl, and eventually become one of the most beloved singers of all-time.

In a recent Today interview reported by PEOPLE, Hudson opened up about starring in the film, saying that playing Franklin is “huge shoes to fill.”

“I am just taking it one step at a time, one day at a time,” she added. “All I want to do is pay tribute to her and meet her requests, you know? Like, ‘Aretha said do this?’ — ‘Yes, ma’am.’”

Hudson went on to reveal, “We were in talks a long time about me playing her,” then adding, “so I just hope I make her proud [and] do her justice.”

Franklin passed away in August 2018, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76 years old at the time of her death. Prior to her passing, she spoke about how she was aware that a biopic about her life was being prepped, and she even revealed that she’d met with the star playing her.

“I’ve talked to the person that is going to play me,” she said in a 2016 interview. “I’m not going to say who I chose, but I’ve talked to her and she’s ready and I’m happy with her.”

Over the course of her life and career, Franklin delivered such hits as “Respect,” “Chain of Fools,” “Think,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),”, and “I Say a Little Prayer.” She would come to be known “The Queen of Soul.”

Former President Barack Obama once honored Franklin by writing about her, “Nobody embodies more fully the connection between the African-American spiritual, the blues, R. & B., rock and roll — the way that hardship and sorrow were transformed into something full of beauty and vitality and hope. American history wells up when Aretha sings.”

Respect is scheduled to debut in theaters on Oct. 9, 2020.