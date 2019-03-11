Rebekah Graf Set to Play Heather Locklear in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic

Netflix‘s Motley Crue movie will include Heather Locklear, the ex-wife of Tommy Lee and troubled former Melrose Place actress. Rebekah Graf was picked to play Locklear in the film on Tuesday.

Graf’s casting was first reported by Deadline. The film will be titled The Dirt, and co-stars Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Daniel Webber as Vince Neil and Machine Gun Kelly as Lee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jeff Tremaine is directing, with a script by Amanda Adelson, Rich Wilkes and Tom Kapinos. It is based on Neil Strauss’ novel The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band. The producers are Julie Yorn, Erik Olsen, and Allen Kovac. It is a joint venture between Netflix and LBI Entertainment.

The Dirt will follow the rise and fall of Motley Crue, who were together from 1981 to 2015. Some of their biggest hits include “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.),” “Wild Side” and “Smokin’ In The Boys Room.”

The film does have the support of Lee, who excitedly tweeted about Machine Gun Kelly’s casting.

“Hey kids! Good news!!! The Motley Crüe movie, The Dirt has begun pre production!” Lee wrote. “Starts shooting in Feb! Here we go!!!”

Hey kids! Good news!!! The Motley Crüe movie “The Dirt” has begun pre production! Starts shooting in Feb! Here we go!!! — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) January 18, 2018

The 35-year-old Graf starred in last year’s Lycan and in the upcoming The Amityville Murders. She has also appeared in episodes of Bones, Hawaii Five-0, Workaholics and Hit The Floor. Graf also had a small role in the 2015 Entourage movie.

The 56-year-old Locklear was married to Lee from 1986 to 1993. On Feb. 25, Locklear was arrested after her brother called 911 when he saw her fighting with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. Hours after her arrest, Heisser was arrested for a suspected DUI. Locklear has reportedly been “spiraling out of control” before the incident. On Tuesday, Locklear checked into rehab.