Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton: Inside Their Relationship

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton are still going strong a few years into their relationship. The two actors got together some time during the production of Bohemian Rhapsody, where Malek played Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and Boynton played Mary Austin. The couple does their best to stay private, but fans can't help but be curious.

At 39 years old, Malek is quite a bit older than Boynton, who is 27. According to a report by PEOPLE, the first real confirmation of their relationship came in January of 2019 at the Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards Gala. However, they met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody, which wrapped in 2017, so there is no telling when they really started dating. Fans were caught off guard when Malek praised Boynton while accepting an award in Palm Springs.

“Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love,” he said at the time. “I appreciate you so much.”

Even before that public confirmation, the couple attended every major event together, often stunning fans in high fashion get-ups. They flaunted their new romance on public dates, drawing the paparazzi eyes at every turn.

Still, little is known about the notoriously reclusive duo. Malek is generally reserved when it comes to press and other speaking engagements. The actor uses social media very sparingly, While Boynton does not tend to get very personal on her Instagram account either.

What fans do know for sure is that Boynton and Malek have been seen together going as far back as August. Bohemian Rhapsody finished filming in December of 2017, so there is no telling exactly when they began seeing each other.

In addition, Malek is reportedly looking to move to London, Boynton's home city. At the BAFTA Awards earlier this month, he told reporters from The News-Herald that he had fallen "in love" with the city while filming there, and wanted to find a permanent place to live and work there.

Many fans are focused on the age difference between the two, and some are perturbed by it. Boynton is 12 years younger than the actor, and her fans constantly debate whether that is too much on Twitter.

how the fuck is rami malek. 13 YEARS OLDER. than lucy boynton. THEY LOOK THE SAME AGE pic.twitter.com/gCiP6jgMOE — a (@MEDDOWMERCURY) November 26, 2018



"I just saw that people are getting pissed because of Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's age difference? GUYS THEY ARE TWELVE YEARS APART," one fan tweeted. "THAT'S NOT SHOCKING. SHE'S NOT 17."

As always, Malek and Boynton arrived dressed to the nines on Sunday night. Malek wore a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt, while Boynton wore a flowing violet gown. All eyes will be on the couple tonight as Bohemian Rhapsody contends for trophies in five different categories.

The Oscars are live on Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.