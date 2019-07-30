‘Rambo 5’: All of Sylvester Stallone’s Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Filming for Rambo 5 is well under way, and franchise star Sylvester Stallone has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos fairly often.

The first Rambo film, First Blood, was released in 1982. Based on David Morrell’s 1972 novel of the same name, the film starred Stallone as “a troubled Vietnam War veteran and former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who is skilled in many aspects of survival, weaponry, hand-to-hand combat and guerrilla warfare.”

The series spawned two more sequels that same decade — Rambo: First Blood Part II in 1985, and Rambo III in 1988 — and then a fourth film in 2008 with the simply-titled Rambo.

Below, we have put together a list of all the behind-the-scenes photos that Stallone has shared on his Instagram page from the set of Rambo 5. Scroll down to check them out!

Cowboy Rambo

Based on the very first costume photo, it appears as if Rambo has taken up a new life on the range.

Donning a cowboy outfit complete with 10-gallon hat, John Rambo is looking more like a rancher than a war veteran these days.

Saddle Up

No cowboy would be complete without his faithful steed, and Rambo is no exception.

In one set photo, Stallone can been seen sitting high atop a horse who he will presumably use to chase down bad guys.

“A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall”

While little is known about the new Rambo film, the film is said to feature the ex-military man heading south of the border.

Reportedly, he will take on a Mexican cartel who has kidnapped his friend’s daughter.

The Arsenal

In another behind-the-scenes photo, Stallone gave fans a look at Rambo’s personal arsenal.

Showcasing a number of rifles and automatic weapons, it looks as if Rambo will not be short on firepower when he goes up against the cartel.

Memories… and Knives

While guns are certainly within Rambo’s wheelhouse, his weapon of choice has always been a trusty blade.

One the the behind-the-scenes pictures gives fans look at one of his smaller knives, while also revealing a photo of John Rambo in his younger days as a soldier.

“Lost in Thought…”

In maybe the best look at John Rambo yet, one picture showed the character looking weathered and stoic.

Stallone captioned the photo that he was “lost in thought” in this picture.

Logo Sneak Peek

While the film doesn’t really have any promotional images yet, one photo that Stallone shared appeared to give a sneak peek at a possible logo for the film.

As seen on the back of a jacket that Stallone is wearing on-set, the logo bears Rambo’s name over a skull with a green beret and red wings.

The Heartstopper

The most recent photo that Stallone shared from the set of Rambo 5 features what appears to be his newest knife.

Dubbed the “Heartstopper,” the blade appears to be at least a foot long — possibly longer — and is likely to do some real damage.

Rambo 5 does not yet have an official release date, but is speculated to release sometime in 2019.