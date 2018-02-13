Rachel Weisz Says James Bond Should Not Be Played by a Woman

Rachel Weisz, whose husband has played James Bond in the franchise’s previous four movies, does not think a woman should play 007. Instead, she wants to see women telling their own stories.

“[Author Ian Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women,” Weisz said of the novelist who created Bond in an interview with the Telegraph.

She explained, “Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.”

Weisz’s husband is Daniel Craig, who has played Bond in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. He will be playing the part one final time in the 25th Bond movie, which comes out on Nov. 9, 2020.

Talk of a woman playing Bond has heated up in recent years, as the call for more gender equality and diversity in Hollywood blockbusters continue.

Idris Elba, an actor who many have wanted to see become the first black man to play Bond, said last month he would love to see a female James Bond.

“I would be interested in having a Bond character other than being a male,” Elba said in a Facebook interview with Variety. “It could be a woman, it could be a black woman, it could be a white woman. But I think that character, everyone would like to see [them] do something different with it, you know. Why not?”

In December, Barbara Broccoli, who has carried on her father’s legacy by co-producing the Bond films with her step-brother Michael G. Wilson, teased a new direction for the Bond films once Craig leaves.

“These films tend to reflect the times so we always try to push the envelope a little bit. Anything is possible,” Broccoli told the Daily Mail. “Right now it’s Daniel Craig, and I’m very happy with Daniel Craig, but who knows what the future will bring?”

While we wait for a female James Bond, there have been other female-led spy thrillers, including Angelina Jolie’s Salt and Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde. Next month, Jennifer Lawrence has her turn in Red Sparrow. Marvel is also reportedly working on a Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson.

Photo credit: Brian de Rivera Simon / Getty Images