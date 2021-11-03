‘Prodigal Son’ Star Lands New Movie Role After Show’s Cancellation

Halston Sage is moving on from Prodigal Son. Six months after the procedural drama was canceled by Fox after just two seasons, the actress has added a new credit to her name, starring in and executive producing the indie comedy The List, Deadline confirmed in late October. The film is produced by Tobias Weymar, Annie Mahoney, and Mark Fasano for Nickel City Pictures, with Rob Lederer, Steve Vitolo, Eric B Fleischman, and Maurice Fadida executive producing alongside Sage.

Directed by Melissa Miller Costanzo from a script by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo, The List stars Sage as Abby, a woman with the perfect life who is on the brink of getting married until she discovers her fiancé has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. In an effort to “get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend Chloe come up with a crazy idea: Abby should pursue a celebrity from her own list. But things become complicated when she meets Jake, who gives her a fresh perspective,” the film’s synopsis reads.

Sage shared in late October the film “is officially wrapped!” In the post, the actress said she felt “very lucky to have been surrounded by a cast and crew who all put so much heart into this movie.” She added, “I’m laughing just thinking about the last 4 weeks of filming. I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

The new credit follows Sage’s role as Ainsley Whitly, the daughter of The Surgeon, the most notorious serial killer, on Fox’s Prodigal Son. Created by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklave, the series starred Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, a former FBI profiler working for the New York Police Department and struggling to suppress the same sociopathic tendencies of his father, serial killer Martin “The Surgeon” Whitly. Along with Payne and Sage, the series also starred Michael Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, and Bellamy Young.

In May, Fox canceled the series after just two seasons, sparking outrage among fans, who launched an effort to save the show. Since the show was co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and distributed by Warner Bros. Television, many hoped HBO Max could sweep in and save the day. Shortly after the show’s cancellation, however, Deadline reported HBO Max passed on the show. The show’s creators said WBTV was shopping the project to several possible outlets, though there have been no further updates.

In addition to Prodigal Son, Sage has also starred in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Late Night. She is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette & Feldman. A premiere date for The List has not yet been announced.