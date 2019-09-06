Priscilla Presley Reveals She Has ‘Hands-On’ Role in Upcoming Elvis Biopic

Director Baz Luhrmann is currently working on an upcoming film chronicling the life of the late Elvis Presley, and Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, has a significant role in the movie’s creation.

“I have been involved with Baz,” Presley told Us Weekly. “He has come to my home and he has been emailing me. In fact, we’re going to be having another lunch at my home. He’s keeping me on top of everything. It’s been wonderful. He is a genius.”

“I’m not getting involved with any kind of telling him what to do or how to do it or suggestions,” she added. “No, no. I think this will be very stylized, very different.”

The movie will star Tom Hanks as Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who will be more of the main focus of the film.

“Tom Hanks can pretty much capture anybody as far as his acting ability and how professional he is and how deep and deeply involved he gets with the character,” Presley said. “I’m extremely pleased. I think that it’ll be very good.”

The movie will also star actor Austin Butler as the late singer, with Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Miles Teller and Harry Styles all reportedly having been considered for the role.

“I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist,” Luhrmann said in a statement to Deadline. “Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

Lana Del Ray is reportedly interested in playing Priscilla, though the singer does not have any film experience.

“Lana feels it’s a role she was born to play,” an insider claimed to Radar Online. “She’s has her agent badgering Baz for months now, hoping to get her cast. Lana looks just like Priscilla and has decided there’s no way she won’t get the part.”

Presley commented on the rumor while speaking to The Blast outside LAX, sharing, “I like Lana.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rodin Eckenroth