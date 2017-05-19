First Clip From Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 Released Online

Ahoy! Jack Sparrow and his crew of misfit characters are about to make land, as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is set to hit theaters next weekend. To help with the wait, Disney has released the first official clip from the film.

The fifth installment in the franchise tells the story of Captain Salazar, a Spanish sailor who was tricked by Sparrow in the past. Now, as an undead sea-bearer, Salazar has returned to hunt down the man who wronged him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In this first clip, aptly called ‘Ghosts’, the main characters have an odd run-in with Salazar and his cronies.

More: Angela Bassett Joins Mission impossible

As Jack backs up onto an island, the creature-sailors run on the water after him. Unfortunately for them, Jack discovers that they can’t walk on land. Henry and Carina then take off for the woods, yelling about the ‘ghosts’ coming after them.

This clip makes it seem like the Pirates franchise has rediscovered much of the humor that made the original film a success. Hopefully the whole movie mirrors that tone.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sails into theaters on May 26.

Up Next: Closer Look At New Predator Costumes

SYNOPSIS (Mild Spoilers): Captain Jack Sparrow is pursued by an old nemesis, Armando Salazar, who along with his Spanish Navy ghost crew has escaped from the Devil’s Triangle and is determined to kill every pirate at sea. Jack, aided by a new ally Carina, must seek the Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that grants its possessor total control over the seas, in order to defeat Salazar. At the same time, he comes across Henry Turner, the son of his former crew member Will Turner. Henry wants to free his father from the curse of the Flying Dutchman so he can reunite his parents, Will and Elizabeth Swann.