Parents Blast Movie Industry for Lack of Family-Friendly Options in Theaters

Film lovers who are also parents had a big complaint this weekend. There are surprisingly few children's movies playing in theaters right now. Hollywood is missing out on an opportunity to foster the love of theater-going at a young age since 5-year-olds really can't go to Scream VI. Youngsters probably aren't going to be able to sit still for all 130 minutes of Shazam! Fury of the Gods or understand what the heck the quantum realm is in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Next week, you won't be able to take your kids to the newest wide release, John Wick: Chapter 4.

Over the weekend, many parents pointed out that the last animated film to get a wide release is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which was released back on Dec. 7. It is still playing in theaters, even though it is streaming on Peacock and available on home video. The movie is cleaning up at the box office, with its domestic total reaching $182.6 million. While there have been some PG movies released recently, like Mummies and The Magic Flute, none of these have been as widely released as Puss in Boots.

The next film that might be considered "family-friendly" to hit theaters is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but even that is PG-13 and 134 minutes long. The next widely released animated movie is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which opens on April 5. That's almost five months after Puss in Boots hit theaters!