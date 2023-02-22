'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Debuts Digital Collectors Edition With Brand New Short: 'The Trident' (Exclusive Clip)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now available to own digitally, and is also coming soon to Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 28. Notably, along with the new film, fans will get to see a brand new short film: The Trident, of which PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip to share above. Recounting a time when he lost one of his nine lives, The Trident finds Puss in Boots revealing that he once got sideways of some thieving pirates.

The gang of swashbucklers had come into possession of Poseidon's Trident, which Puss believed would help him bring rain to the village of Del Mar. The town had been suffering from a terrible drought, and Puss knew he had to retrieve the magical trident in order to save the day. Under the cover of the night, he snuck on board the pirate's ship. Luckily, everyone was asleep, and Puss could see the trident, cradled by the ship's captain as he snoozed. What happens next? We don't know! Fans will have to download the film to find out, or pick a copy on Blu-ray and DVD.

Own #PussInBoots: The Last Wish Collector's Edition featuring an all-new short and over an hour of fun-filled bonus content on Digital TOMORROW https://t.co/oyPKW35vst pic.twitter.com/LILDaq3K3S — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) February 20, 2023

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the sixth movie in the Shrek film franchise, and the fourth movie of the series to be nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. PopCulture.com recently had a chance to chat with one of the movie's stars: Harvey Guillen, who voices the lovable, quirky pup Perrito. We asked Guillen about the big 2023 Oscar nomination news, which he confessed came as a big "surprise" to him.

"You never do something where you think they're going to get accolades for it or any kind of reward, so it was a nice surprise. It was not expected at all." Recalling where he was when he heard the news, Guillen said, "I think that morning my friend basically texted me, and she's also my publicist. She said, 'Puss in Boots!' And I think she misspelled it. It was, 'Puss in Puss,' or, 'Boots in Boots,' or something. And I was like, 'What? Boots and Boots?" She texts at six in the morning and I was like, 'What? What's going on?' And then I put together and then it's like, 'Nomination. Got a nomination for an Oscar.' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' And it was a really nice surprise when she texted that. And again, not expected."