Paramount Pictures Announces Release Date of Tom Brady Film '80 for Brady'

The new movie starring Tom Brady has a release date. As mentioned by Deadline, Paramount Pictures announced that 80 for Brady will hit theaters on Feb. 3, 2023. The film also stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno and will battle against the M. Night Shyamalan flick Knock at the Cabin as it will be released on the same weekend.

80 for Brady is based on the true story of four best friends who take a road trip to Super Bowl LI in Houston to see Brady and the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. The rest of the cast includes Harry Hamlin, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches, Sara Gilbert and Jimmy O. Yang.

When speaking to Variety about the film earlier this year, Brady said he only filmed for "two days." The seven-time Super Bowl champion also revealed it was "challenging" to play himself in 80 for Brady. "You're always paying attention to yourself as yourself rather than the character you're playing. I don't think that's natural for me," Brady said. What I've done for 23 years in sports is play myself. There's no acting. It's me on the field. When I'm pissed, I'm pissed. When I'm happy, I'm happy. I'm not playing a role. So when I got to go play a role, I have no programming for that. There's not a lot of experiences to fall back on other than a few commercials that I've done."

Brady also was asked if he had a scene with Fonda. "Mostly with Lily. She's really funny, and when you see it, they make it look so natural," he said. "You're on set and you're going through your scene and she says something, but it's not really on the script. I'm like, "Is this just her normal?" And then the scene cuts, and I don't know if she's still in character or not. I don't even know the etiquette for that." Kyle Marvin is directing the film, and the script was written by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. Brady is a producer on the film through his production company 199 productions.