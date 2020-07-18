‘Palmer,’ Justin Timberlake Movie at Center of Recent Scandal, Coming to Apple TV+

Justin Timberlake’s new movie Palmer was acquired by Apple TV+ this week, shortly before it was revealed that his wife Jessica Biel just gave birth to their second child. Timberlake and Biel were at the center of a unique cheating rumor late last year when Timberlake was seen holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright. Fans who want to judge their chemistry for themselves will need to sign up for Apple’s streaming service soon.

Apple TV+ announced that it had acquired the streaming rights to Palmer on Wednesday, according to a report by The Wrap. The movie was directed by Fisher Stevens and stars Timberlake as a former college football star named Eddie Palmer, who is coming off of a stint in prison. He returns to his hometown and attempts to get his life back on track, but finds himself facing a combination of new and old challenges that get in his way. Along the way, he begins a relationship with a teacher named Maggie — played by Wainwright.

The movie was filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana in the fall, and that was when Timberlake’s alleged cheating scandal broke. At the time, reporters and passersby took photos and videos of Timberlake, Wainwright, and the rest of the cast partying in the city, with a private balcony to themselves. At one point in the night, Timberlake was spotted holding Wainwright’s hand under the table, and she was seen with her hand on his knee as well.

As explosive as these rumors were at the time, that’s about all they were based on. The photos looked more damning than the video, which showed that these gestures may have just been fleeting pats. Witnesses said that Timberlake was reserved and quiet that night, speculating that he had had too much to drink and that his co-stars may have been trying to get him out of his shell.

Still, the incident sparked fear for Timberlake and Biel’s marriage, which goes back to 2012. The two already shared one son together — 5-year-old Silas — and on Saturday The Daily Mail reported that they have another baby boy as well. The stars kept the pregnancy incredibly secretive, and many are wondering what it signals for their marital status in general.

As for Palmer, there is no word yet on when fans will be able to watch it on Apple TV+. The movie was meant to get a theatrical release but is now coming straight to home video much like other movies during the coronavirus pandemic.