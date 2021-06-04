'Wedding Crashers' Sequel Reportedly in Motion at HBO Max

✖

A Wedding Crashers sequel is reportedly still in development, with plans to release the film on HBO Max. Filming is expected to start in August in Puerto Rico, according to a notice in Production Weekly. The magazine noted that all the principal stars are expected to return, including Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Isla Fisher, and Rachel McAdams.

David Dobkin, who directed the original hit 2005 comedy and the side-splitting Netflix hit Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, is returning to direct the sequel. Evan Susser, Van Robichaux, and Rob McKittrick are credited writers. They were not involved in the first Wedding Crashers, but they have significant comedy chops. Susser and Robichaux co-wrote the 2017 comedy Fist Fight. McKittrick's credits include Tag and Waiting.... Original producer Andrew Panay is also working on Wedding Crashers 2.

Although HBO Max and Warner Bros. have not formally announced the sequel, there have been discussions about one for years. Just last year, Vaughn told Entertainment Tonight that he and Wilson were both in contact with Dobkin about making a Wedding Crashers 2. "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages. ... They were fun movies to make," Vaughn said, looking back on his early 2000's hits. "It’s always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny."

In July 2020, Dobkin told Collider he was constantly asked about it. He used to shoot down the idea, but about 10 years after the film came out, he began thinking about what the lives of the characters might be like now. "Ten years later, when I was asked again and I hung up the phone after saying no, I thought about it and I’m like, ‘Well I’d be curious what it’d be like for guys in their late 40s who end up being single again and have to go back out in the world. What a weird, difficult, challenging story that is,'" Dobkin said. "And as long as there’s a real story in the middle of it, to me, it can be a movie."

Dobkin later said there was no rush to make a new Wedding Crashers. "We started noodling on it a while ago," he said. "We’re unclear yet. Vince has to read it and Owen has to read it. I saw something that seemed like a good start. But there’s no rush to go make that movie."

Wedding Crashers was a huge hit when it opened in July 2005, earning over $288 million worldwide on a $40 million budget, so it is surprising that it has taken over 15 years for a sequel to happen. In the original, Wilson and Vaughn stared as Jeremy Grey and John Beckworth, divorce mediators in Washington D.C. who crash weddings to have sex with women. They crash the wedding of Secretary of the Treasury William Cleary's daughter, where they fall in love with Claire Cleary (McAdams) and Gloria Cleary (Fisher). Other members of the star-studded cast include Jane Seymour, Christopher Walken and a pre-suerstardom Bradley Cooper.