'Wedding Crashers' Sequel in the Works, Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson to Return

In 2005, Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson starred in the R-rated comedy Wedding Crashers, which told the story of two friends that sneak into weddings looking for one-night stands with attendees. 15 years later, they are set to reunite for a sequel. Vaughn recently dropped the news and confirmed that both he and Wilson are in talks to return.

"Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie," Vaughn told Entertainment Tonight. "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages. ... They were fun movies to make," he said about Wedding Crashers, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Zoolander. "It’s always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny."

Wedding Crashers focuses on Jeremy (Vaughn) and John (Wilson), two divorce mediators that spend their free time crashing wedding receptions. They have numerous backstories to trick the attendees and hosts alike. However, their plans change when Secretary of the Treasury William Cleary (Christopher Walken) announces his daughter's wedding. The two men crash the high-profile event and land invitations to Cleary's lavish home. John then falls for bridesmaid Claire Cleary(Rachel McAdams) while Jeremy starts a relationship with Gloria Cleary (Isla Fisher).

The cast includes several big names in key roles, making Wedding Crashers a true ensemble film. Jane Seymour played Cleary's wife while the late Ellen Albertini Dow played Grandma Mary Cleary. Wedding Crashers also featured a young Bradley Cooper before becoming a household name, a role that Cooper said helped him create A Star is Born.

"I first met [chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group] Toby [Emmerich] 15 years ago on Wedding Crashers," Cooper said during the Producers Guild Awards in 2019. "15 years later, I pitched him the fourth remake of a film with a lead actress who had never acted in a film and a director who has never directed anything. But he trusted in me."

The critics were positive about the film overall in 2005, resulting in a 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes. BBC reviewer Stella Papamichael said that "Outrageous set-ups and saucy dialogue keep the party going and, while it staggers erratically to its conclusion, Wedding Crashers always has its heart in the right place." Similarly, other reviewers praised the "rapid-fire dialogue" between Wilson and Vaughn and their chemistry while transitioning from wild bachelors into men seeking real relationships.