‘Outer Banks’ Star Madelyn Cline Joins Controversial New Johnny Depp Movie

Madelyn Cline is taking on a new role. Deadline reports that the Outer Banks star has joined the Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz film Day Drinker from Lionsgate. The film centers on a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker, and the two get entangled in a criminal underbelly and connect in “unexpected ways.”

Cline’s casting comes less than a year after Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney shut down rumors she was joining Depp on the project, according to Entertainment Weekly. Day Drinker is one of Depp’s first major projects since being accused of domestic violence by ex-wife Amber Heard. The legal battles spanned at least two years, including a very public trial in 2022, where Depp won his defamation lawsuit, receiving a $15 million award.

Depp hasn’t taken on too many roles since the suit, so there is still a bit of controversy surrounding him, even despite the fact that it seemed a lot of people were on his side. But that doesn’t seem to be stopping him from still landing major projects with a great cast from time to time. Day Drinker will be produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, as well as Adam Kolbrenner. 30WEST executive produced the film in association with Lionsgate.

As of now, it’s unknown what kind of role Cline will have in Day Drinker and in what capacity, but it will be exciting to see her on the big screen again. Day Drinker will be one of her first feature film roles since starring in 2022’s Glass Onion. Cline is also set to star in the upcoming romance drama The Map That Leads to You and the highly-anticipated I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jonah Hauer-King, Billy Campbell, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, and more.

Additional casting news for Day Drinker have not been announced, but it’s likely more information will be revealed in the coming months, including a release date. In the meantime, fans can watch Madelyn Cline on the first four seasons of Outer Banks, which will be coming to an end after the upcoming fifth season. There will still be a lot to look forward to even despite it being the final season and the heartbreaking death in Season 4, but regardless, it will be the Pogues’ final adventure and fans won’t want to miss it.