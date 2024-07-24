'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Reboot Cast Revealed

I Know What You Did Last Summer is coming back. Ahead of a planned release for summer 2025, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the star-studded cast of the reboot. Madelyn Cline, (Outer Banks), and Camila Mendes (Riverdale) are in talks to lead the reboot. The original thriller was released by Sony Pictures in 1997 and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Jennifer Love Hewit. For the reboot, Tony Award nominee Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), and Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid) are set to star. Hewitt and Prinze Jr. are also reportedly in talks to reprise their roles. Ryan Phillippe starred in the original as well.

The original horror flick premiered on Oct. 17, 1997, and it earned over $72 million at the box office by the end of its theatrical run. The film followed a friend group "stalked by a villain with a hook after they tried to cover up by hitting him with their car." Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson penned the script, and was based on the 1973 novel of the same name title by author Lois Duncan.

Hewitt and Prinze reprised their roles for the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, which also starred Brandy Norwood. 2006's I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer featured a brand-new cast.

Hewitt spoke with Entertainment Tonight about reprising her role in the 2025 film. "I can't confirm but I won't deny, how about that?" she said, adding that if she "hypothetically" were to come back for the planned sequel, her character would be "a lot older than she was but still kick ass…Here's the truth, I don't actually know what they have planned," she said later after more prodding. "But I'm assuming that it'll be lots of screaming and running around," she said, adding that "hopefully the tops will be a little bigger than they were the first movie."