Oscars 'In Memoriam' Segment Slammed for Excluding Suzanne Somers, Treat Williams, Lance Reddick and Others

The Oscars "in memorial" segment is always a somber moment during the big award show, with viewers typically noticing some excluded names afterward. This year's ceremony is no exception.

The Academy Awards are being slammed online, according to Us Weekly, for leaving off a few people, in particular, this year: Suzanne Somers, Treat Williams, and Lance Reddick, among others. The 2024 Oscars "in memorium" segment featured tributes to late stars such as Matthew Perry, Alan Arkin, Andre Braugher, Paul Reubens, and Tina Turner. The segment also included a performance from Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli.

"That they didn't include Treat Williams was a travesty," one upset viewer wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "He was a true Hollywood triple threat. RIP." Someone else added, "Please tell the American people why Suzanne Somers was not included in the Oscars memorial tonight? She was an icon and we would like to know?" A third person posted, "Oscars In Memoriam was such a mess. How do you disrespect all these people at the end by just having a wall of names that barely stays up for 10 seconds?"

Reddick died on March 17, 2023 at his Studio City, California home. He was 60 years old. His cause of death was initially said to be from heart disease, though his family later disputed these findings, saying that this assessment was "not a result of an autopsy" and is "inconsistent with the facts known to the family." He was most well-known for his work in the John Wick franchise, but also starred in movies like White House Down and Angel Has Fallen.

Williams died on June 12, after being involved in the deadly vehicle accident in Vermont. He was taken by helicopter to the Albany Medical Center in New York but later passed away. Williams did quite a bit of film work, appearing in movies such as Once Upon a Time in America, The Phantom, and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.

Somers passed away on Sunday, Oct. 15, after revealing earlier in 2023 that she was once again fighting breast cancer. "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," Somers' friend and publicist R. Couri Hay said in a statement announcing the sad news. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family." Somers was a beloved TV star who appeared in a handful of movies, like American Graffiti and Serial Mom.