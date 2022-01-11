Oscars 2022 Will Have a Host, and Movie Fans Have Plenty of Ideas

ABC confirmed the 2022 Oscars will have a host, sparking plenty of suggestions among film loves on Twitter. The network and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences have not named a host, but Glen Weiss was hired to direct again and Will Packer was previously named producer. This will mark the first time the Oscars will have a master of ceremonies since Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th Academy Awards in March 2018.

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, announced that the 94th Oscars will have a host during ABC’s panel at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour Tuesday, reports the Hollywood Reporter. “You heard it here first,” Erwich said, without announcing a host. On Monday, the Academy said Weiss will direct the show for the seventh consecutive time.

After Kimmel hosted the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies, producers Donna Gigliotti and Weiss decided to go in a different direction for the 2019 ceremony. Comedian Kevin Hart was hired to host, but Hart resigned after anti-gay jokes he made in tweets years earlier resurfaced. Since it was too late to find a new host, the 91st Oscars became the first since 1989 to go without a host.

Surprisingly, the host-less format turned out to be a hit. The ceremony moved at a much quicker pace and the audience actually climbed to 29.56 million. The 2020 ceremony, held just a month before the coronavirus pandemic also went without a host. The 2021 ceremony, watched by just 10.4 million viewers, also did not include an official host.

This year, the Oscars are scheduled for March 27 and will honor films released between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, since the eligibility period for the previous Oscars was extended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nominations will be announced on Feb. 8. The Governors Awards will see Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, and Liv Ullman presented with honorary Oscars on Jan. 15. Danny Glover will receive the Jean Hershold Humanitarian Award.

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has made it clear he is interested in hosting the Oscars, so it is not surprising that many of his fans want to see it happen. According to THR, the Academy has reached out to Holland about him hosting, so it could become a reality.

“LET AMY POEHLER, TINA FEY AND MAYA RUDOLPH HOST THE OSCARS. Thanks,” one fan of the former SNL stars tweeted.

Tiffany Haddish’s name came up. She previously worked with Packer on the movies Girls Trip and Night School.

The idea of having the Muppets host has came up several times. After all, the ceremony airs on the Disney-owned ABC and Disney owns the Muppets! “I just saw that you’re planning on having a host for the Oscars this year. I was serious about my suggestions for the Muppets as hosts. It’s a slam dunk idea, and would cause zero controversy,” one fan wrote.