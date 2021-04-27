One of Last Night's Oscar Winners Is Already Getting a Remake

✖

Leonardo DiCaprio might soon be in a movie that involves him dancing and drinking. The actor and his producing partners nabbed the English-language remake rights to Thomas Vinterberg's acclaimed Danish film Another Round, which won the Oscar for Best International Film on Sunday night. In the original film, which is readily available to stream on Hulu in the U.S., Mads Mikkelsen stars as a middle-aged man who takes part in an ill-advised drinking study with his colleagues.

DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson's Appian Way, along with Endeavor Content and Brad Weston's Makeready, won the rights in an auction, Deadline reported Monday. Makeready and Endeavor Content will fund the film, which will be developed with DiCaprio slated to star. DiCaprio and Davisson will produce with Makeready's Weston and Negin Salmasi. Appian Way's Mike Hampton will oversee the project, which still needs a writer and director.

Interest in a Hollywood remake began before the Oscars started, reports Deadline. Several companies were interested. One package reportedly included Studiocanal teaming up with The Picture Company and Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker's Nine Stories. Universal Pictures and Elizabeth Banks put in another bid.

In Another Round, Mikkelsen played Martin, a history teacher feeling lost in his life until he joins three other teachers in a secret study to see if they can function with a blood-alcohol level of 0.05% every day. Although this reinvigorates Martin and his friends, it soon backfires and their lives are thrown upside down. The cast also features Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, Magnus Millang, Maria Bonnevie, and Susse Wold. In addition to winning Best International Film, Vinterberg was also nominated for Best Director.

Vinterberg's acceptance speech was one of the most emotional moments from the Oscars broadcast. He dedicated the Oscar to his daughter Ida, who died in a traffic accident four days after filming began. "Two months before we shot this movie, two months before she died, she was in Africa," Vinterberg said. "She sent me a letter, she had just read the script and loved it. She felt seen by this. And she was supposed to be in this. And if anyone dares to believe that she's here with us somehow, you'll be able to see her clapping and cheering with us. We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument."

"So, Ida, this is a miracle that just happened, and you're a part of this miracle," Vinterberg concluded. "Maybe you've been pulling some strings somewhere, I don't know. But this one is for you. Thank you so much."

