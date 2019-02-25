Oscars 2019: How Kevin Hart Spent the Oscars After Losing Hosting Gig

Kevin Hart had a busy schedule at home on Oscars Sunday.

The comedian, who was slated to host the Academy Awards before eventually choosing to step down, enjoyed a quiet night at home with his family as Hollywood’s biggest stars hit the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California for the 2019 Oscars.

Throughout the night, Hart shared a number of photos and videos, including a video of his 15-month-old son, Kenzo, who he shares with his wife, Eniko Parrish, and their dog playing together.

“Stop being a bully,” Hart could be heard saying in the clip. “Leave the pets alone…Aw, he’s terrorizing the dogs…they’ve had it.”

In another video posted later in the night, the Night School star seemingly addressed his Oscars absence.

“When you feel like u have nothing left is when you find a way to push & give more….Always grinding. #HustleHart,” he captioned the video, which shows himself boxing with a punching bag.

Hart had been set to host the 2019 Academy Awards, but had announced his decision in December to step down from the gig after a number of past homophobic jokes and tweets resurfaced, causing fierce backlash and calls for The Academy to rescind his invitation.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s,” Hart wrote in a tweet at the time. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

Although not physically present on the big night, a likeness of Hart did appear not far from where the awards ceremony was held. Los Angeles street artist Plastic Jesus crafted golden statue of the comedian meant to look similar to an Oscar trophy. Holding a Gay Pride flag, the statue stood on a platform with the words “Hollow Apology” written beneath his feet, referencing the controversy surrounding Hart and his apology, which many did not believe to be heartfelt.

Hart has not yet commented on the statue.

The 2019 Academy Awards went on without a host for the first time since the 61st Academy Awards, which aired in 1989.