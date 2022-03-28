Oscars 2022: In Memoriam Makes Some Glaring Misses

The Oscars In Memoriam segment always fails to include everyone who passed away in the past year who made an impact on movies. Bob Saget may have been primarily known for his work on television, but the comedian did star in and even direct a few movies, so his omission this year frustrated hundreds of Twitter users at home. There were also a few other omissions.

The 94th Academy Awards producers held the in memoriam until very late in the night, but the segment was still different from past segments. Tyler Perry spoke briefly about Sidney Poitier, and Bill Murray spoke about Ivan Reitman. Jamie Lee Curtis gave a tribute to Berry White. The Samples also performed several touching songs during the sequence. In the end, the Oscars urged viewers to go to its In Memoriam web page for a full list.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Saget died on Jan. 9 at 65. He was found dead in his hotel room in Orange County, Florida, just hours after performing near Jacksonville. The comedian was best known for his performance in Full House. However, he starred in several movies. He also directed comedian Norm Macdonald in Dirty Work. Macdonald also died last year and was not in the in memoriam.

Ed Asner missed

Beautiful Oscars In Memoriam. But one notable name left off was Ed Asner. He was more famous for his television work, but he did act in dozens of films. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) March 28, 2022

One of the other huge omissions was Ed Asner. The Mary Tyler Moore Show icon starred in several movies throughout his career. Many younger movie fans know him best as the voice of Carl Fredricksen in Pixar’s Oscar-winner Up.

Norm Macdonald forgotten

They forgot “Dirty Work” star Norm MacDonald. — Bill Price (@BillPriceNHL) March 28, 2022

Scroll on to see other responses to the in memoriam segment.

‘There is no Bob Saget during the memorial?’

Was Bob Saget not included in the #oscars tribute? — Kasey J. (@kwhit2911) March 28, 2022

“And there is no mention of Bob Saget during the memorial? This is the WORST Oscars ever,” one fan wrote.

‘Not mentioning Bob Saget in their memorial tribute is a tragedy’

They did not leave my man Bob Saget out of the In Memoriam #Oscars !!!!! — Natali (@natalimrey) March 28, 2022

“The #oscars not mentioning [Bob Saget] in their memorial tribute is a tragedy. His portrayal of [a] cocaine addict in Half Baked is cemented as one of cinema’s most iconic moments,” one viewer wrote.

‘Bob Saget was confusingly left out’

“Cancel the #oscars for not mentioning Bob Saget in the Memoriam,” one fan wrote.

‘Not a fan of having singers and dancers’

https://twitter.com/MissChrisLB/status/1508283550793179144?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

There were also many critics who felt the musical performances during the In Memoriam were in poor taste.