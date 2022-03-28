Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes’ Opening Monologue Praised Across Social Media

The 2022 Oscars kicked off with a monologue with the three hosts, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, and the fans seem to love it. They were introduced by DJ Khaled, and the three women then welcomed everyone to the show while poking fun at celebrities such as Timothée Chalamet and Samuel L. Jackson. The monologue was then followed up by Schumer having her own monologue, and she took jabs at celebrities such as Jennifer Lawerence and Leonardo DiCaprio, two stars of the Oscar-nominated film Don’t Look Up.

“I have to admit, I wasn’t a big fan when they announced them, but the monologue from the hosts was actually pretty funny,” one person wrote on Twitter. “I giggled quite a few times! Another fan loved the Schumer monologue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#Oscars hosts take a dig at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in their opening monologue. pic.twitter.com/XDgt1rdgvo — The Recount (@therecount) March 28, 2022

“Ok Amy Schumer is already killing it. Funniest host monologue on the show in a loooong time,” the fan said. One of the things that stood out when it comes to the monologue is Hall making it clear that she’s single. During the show, she called out a few male celebrities such as Chalamet, Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry up to the stage to so Hall could give them COVID tests.

"Leonardo Dicaprio, what can I even say about him? He's done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends"



Amy Schumer with a clean shot in her opening monologue at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2ck8mwvl23 — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) March 28, 2022

Schumer, Hall and Sykes were announced as the hosts of the Academy Awards on Good Morning America in February. “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while,” said Hall, Schumer and Sykes in a press release, per the New York Post. “I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea,” Schumer added, “but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies.”

If you say Amy Schumer's monologue wasn't funny, you're just a hater. #Oscars #AcademyAwards — Peter Panagos (@PeteTheGreek13) March 28, 2022

This is the first time in Oscars history three women host the ceremony. This is the first time since the 1977 Academy Awards there have been at least two women hosting the show. At that time, Ellen Burstyn and Jane Fonda hosted the show with Warren Beaty and Richard Pryor.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” Oscars producer Will Packer said. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

Gorgeous, iconic performance, good warm up from the trio, great first monologue from Schumer, and inspiring first acceptance speech.



Extremely strong first 25 minutes for the Oscars. Will likely nosedive from here — Esther Hectomy (@iswearimsmart) March 28, 2022

The 2022 Oscars is celebrating the best in movies from the past year. The film with the most nominations is The Power of the Dog with 12. It is followed by Dune with 10, and two movies — Belfast and West Side Story each earned seven nominations.