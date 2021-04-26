Oscars 2021: Best Academy Awards Red Carpet Looks

✖

The Academy Awards might look very different this year due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, but Hollywood is still determined to embrace some of the traditional glamour. Unlike other awards shows this season, the Oscars will be a largely in-person affair, with several different locations for nominees. Nominees who can't attend the ceremony will be able to connect via satellite feeds. "For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about traveling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show," wrote producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher, and Jesse Collins in a letter sent to all the nominees.

While many of the other ceremonies have had lax dress codes due to the nature of Zoom -- Jason Sudeikis' Golden Globes hoodie comes to mind -- the Oscars will not be taking the same route. "You’re wondering about the dress code (as well you should)," read the letter from producers. "We’re aiming for a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not."

The celebs who walked the red carpet understood the assignment, bring their fashion best to an audience starved for some fashion. Here are the best looks from the Oscars red carpet.

Colman Domingo

(Photo: ABC via Getty)

The Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star started off the red carpet with flair in a stunning pink Versace suit.

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

(Photo: ABC via Getty)

The nominee for Best Supporting Actor for One Night in Miami and his wife are early contenders for best-dressed couple of the night.

Yuh-Jung Youn and Yeri Han

(Photo: ABC via Getty)

The Minari stars kept it simple and elegant on the red carpet. The first-time nominee for Best Supporting Actress Yuh-Jung Youn also fulfilled the dream of pretty much every woman: wore a dress with pockets.

Carey Mulligan

(Photo: ABC via Getty )

Mulligan is the favorite to take home Best Actress after her career-best turn in Promising Young Woman, and this stunning two-piece Valentino Haute Couture screams victory.

Viola Davis

(Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

Her turn in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom earned Davis her fourth Oscar nomination, and this sharp white gown proves that the actress is always one to watch on the red carpet.

Regina King

(Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

The Oscar-winning actress is earning major acclaim for her directorial debut One Night in Miami, and this gown is drawing sartorial praise for this Louis Vuitton.

Andra Day

(Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

Best Actress nominee Day has earned a slew of accolades for her performance in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday and she is making the most of a socially distanced awards circuit by bringing high fashion with Vera Wang.

Maria Bakalova

(Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

Bakalova has earned a host of nominations for her first prominent film performance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and the Best Supporting Actress nominee also nailed her first red carpet in this dreamy white confection.

Vanessa Kirby

(Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

Kirby's devastating performance in Pieces of a Woman made her one to beat for Best Actress, and this perfect blush dress proves she's a style winner as well.

Amanda Seyfriend

(Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

Seyfried has been a Hollywood star for years, but Mank is her first role to earn her an Oscar nomination. She rivals the red carpet itself in this crimson stunner.

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza

(Photo: ABC via Getty images)

The Best Actor nominee for The Sound of Metal hit the red carpet with his new wife, and the couple was loved up and impeccably dressed.

H.E.R.

(Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

With this pantsuit/cape combination, this is a perfectly glamorous out-of-the-box pick from the "Damage" crooner.