Oscars 2021 Nominations: Full List
We're just hours away from the 2021 Academy Awards and all of your nominees are still hopeful for a victory. You can watch the awards live on ABC or on ABC's app using your TV login information. There is also streaming options through Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. While the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the film industry in 2020, leaving many films on the shelves until movie theaters could reopen, the films in contention are still strong choices. The Golden Globes still managed to set the tone for awards season this year, despite it being an awkward mix of coastal production and virtual acceptance speeches.
Nomadland is likely the favorite to walk away with the top awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Chloe Zhao. There is also a lot of praise for Anthony Hopkins in The Father, though he is unlikely to best Chadwick Boseman's final performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Here's where to watch The #Oscars LIVE tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/zmWlj5VzH1— ABC (@ABCNetwork) April 24, 2021
There shouldn't be many surprises at the Oscars in 2021, but the show still has plenty of time to prepare and adjust. Will it be able to capture the magic of past years? It will be the first Academy Awards to deal directly with the pandemic guidelines, so keep an eye out. Here is a complete list of nominations for this year's Oscars airing on April 25 on ABC.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Directing
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Music (Original Song)
"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami...
Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The White Tiger
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Production Design0comments
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet