Oscars 2019: Selma Blair Walks Red Carpet With Cane in First Appearance Since MS Diagnosis

If there were ever a night to inspire, it’s Oscars night. Selma Blair reminded fans of her bravery Sunday night when she took to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party for her first public appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year.

The 46-year-old wore a pink, mint green, ice blue and black dress to the iconic event, complete with a custom cane to support her movement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is love,” Blair wrote on Instagram of her cane, personalized with her own monogram. “How did I get so lucky?”

“I wanted a special cane for #vanityfair dinner. So… @lyon_hearted went out and found patent leather and @bic_owen and he stitched it on. Hours of love put in. And then #tombachick made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through. #subtle #chic #love. I can’t thank these three enough. There are angels,” she wrote.

After sharing a photo with Shonda Rhimes at the party, she shared a photo of herself in her stunning gown. “When my life flashes before my eyes, I want this portrait by @markseliger to be front and center,” she captioned the picture.

Blair revealed that she was diagnosed with MS in October and has since opened up about the challenging moments it has brought.

The moment we will all be talking about tomorrow is the courageous #SelmaBlair, making her first appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis, at the VF Oscar party. She needs a cane to help walk, but she came to prove that no matter how tough this disease, she is a fighter. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bCTo0hA59d — Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) February 25, 2019

“Going out, being sociable holds a heavy price,” she wrote in a post after her diagnosis. “My brain is on fire. I am freezing. We feel alone with it even though the loving support has been a godsend and appreciated.”

“People write me asking how I do it. I do my best,” she continued. “But I choke with the pain of what I have lost and what I dare hope for and how challenging it is to walk around.”

“My smiles are genuine. This is ok. Life is an adventure with many shards of awakening,” Blair added. “I can’t sleep at night but daytime I have trouble staying awake.”

The unpredictable disease differs in severity from case to case, according to the National MS Society. Most people with multiple sclerorsis are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed.

There is no known cure for the disease; treatment involved slowing the progression of it and managing symptoms.

Blair is mom to 7-year-old son, Arthur Saint Bleick, whom she shares with Jason Bleick.