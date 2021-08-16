✖

Classic 2010 comedy Easy A could be getting a sequel, according to one of its stars. Singer and actress Aly Michalka gave an interview with E News! last month, confirming that "there are talks that there might be a sequel" to Easy A. The idea is already sending fans into a tizzy.

"That actually is semi-real," Michalka said. The Aly & AJ singer co-starred with Emma Stone, Penn Badgley, Amanda Bynes and other A-listers in the original movie, and it sounds like she knows what is up with the potential revival. Easy A tells a modern version of The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne, and it Michalka said that the potential sequel would tackle it from a different angle. She said: "It would be kind of like a new retelling but you'd see some of the characters from the original come back into the story."

Michalka also revealed in the same interview that there is an unreleased R-rated version of Easy A out there somewhere, which she said was "very raunchy." She reflected: "I think it probably made it more successful to not be an R-rated movie."

Of course, in an age where director's cuts and other alternative versions have become more popular than ever, an R-rated version of Easy A could certainly find its audience. A.J. Michalka joked that even the mention of this elusive cut will "cause a whole thing," and added: "Aly said it!"

On a more serious note, A.J. said that the character Rhiannon Abernathy is "one of my favorite parts Aly's ever played... I remember really enjoying being on the set of because A, I liked the people a lot. Like all the cast was really fun. And B, I also liked seeing Aly exercise her comedy chops as much as she was able to in that movie, which you hadn't fully done yet in a film."

Aly's character Rhiannon was the best friend of Stone's character Olive, though the movie conspires to drive them apart. According to Michalka, a potential sequel likely wouldn't focus directly on Olive, Todd (Badgley) or Rhiannon, but on a new generation of characters struggling with the same problems.

Fans interested in revisiting Easy A will find it unfortunately difficult to track down on streaming services. At the time of this writing, it is not included with any streaming subscriptions, but it can be found on digital stores like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes or YouTube for rental or purchase.