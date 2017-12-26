‘The Notebook’ Director Nick Cassavetes Accuses Wife of Kidnapping Daughter

The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes’ 13-year-old daughter has disappeared in a plot he claims was conjured up by his estranged wife.

Barbarella “Barbie” Cassavetes vanished last month with her mother Heather Wahlquist and has made no contact with her father since, he told TMZ. Cassavetes claims Barbie’s phone has been disconnected and Wahlquist refuses to take his calls.

Cassavetes has now filed a police report alleging that his estranged wife is in violation of their custody agreement and has effectively kidnapped his daughter.

Cassavetes also claimed that Wahlquist’s family, including grandmother Linda Massad and great aunt Jeanette Massad Anderson, “have been assisting in hiding Barbie and have also been served.”

“I don’t know if she is okay or not, and I am extremely concerned for her well being,” Cassavetes told TMZ.

The Other Woman director also took to Instagram to express his frustration, posting under the name Paul Smenus.

“What kind of person keeps a kid away from their father on Christmas? Thank you for all your notes of support, if anyone sees Barbie or knows of her whereabouts, please call the Norman Police Department 405 321 1600, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department 405 701 8888, or the National Child Abduction Hot Line 800 843 5678. Thank you and Merry Christmas, everyone,” he wrote on Monday.

Earlier this month, he wrote messages of concern for his youngest daughter.

“Where is my baby? Why won’t she turn her phone on? Why has she been stolen from me?” he wrote. “Does she know that I love her, that I miss her everyday?”

Friend and actor Charlie Sheen pitched in to help Cassavetes, posting a message about Barbie’s disappearance to followers on Twitter. He added the hashtag “#FathersRights” to the tweets.

Meanwhile, Wahlquist took to Twitter in December to claim she has been “unlawfully under attack.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @paul_smenus