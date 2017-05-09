Update Revealed On Nicolas Cage’s Set Injury, Production On Pause

Nicholas Cage’s on set injury is causing his forthcoming bank heist film, #211, to be postponed for the next three to four weeks to allow the 53-year-old actor to heal after breaking an ankle.

According to Deadline, the Millenium Films’ production will resume again at the end of May. Filming will continue in Bulgaria, where the set is already up.

The Oscar-winning actor was hurt in what was described as a freak accident. He was rushed to a local hospital and then flown to LA for treatment.

“He fractured his ankle, returned to LA to have it treated and will be back filming in about 2 weeks or less,” an insider said while talking to People.

The film itself — written and being directed by York Alec Shackleton — follows a good cop (Cage) who is trying to thwart a bank heist. As for its title, “211” is the police code for robbery in progress. The cast also includes Sophie Skelton, Dwayne Cameron, Steve MacAvoy, Weston Cage, Michael Rainey Jr., Cory Hardrict, Ori Pfeffer, Mark Basnight, and Amanda Cerny.

Cage was born Nicolas Kim Coppola. Upon beginning his acting career, he took the professional moniker, Nicolas Cage. The name was inspired in part by the Marvel Comics superhero Luke Cage.

Nicolas Cage’s deep appreciation for comics stayed with him as he grew older as he went on to star Marvel character Ghost Rider. He appeared in Ghost Rider and the sequel called Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Cage also starred in another comic book adapted film, Kick-Ass, which was based on a Mark Millar book.

