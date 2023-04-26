'Next Goal Wins' Trailer: Michael Fassbender Stars as Down-on-His-Luck Soccer Coach in Taika Waititi's Next Movie

Taika Waititi has a new movie and it's all about soccer. Searchlight Pictures released the trailer for Next Goal Wins, a film based on the 2014 documentary of the same name. Michael Fassbender stars in Next Goal Wins and plays Thomas Rongen a soccer coach who looks to make the American Samoa national soccer team into champions. The film takes place after the team suffered a 31-0 loss in 2001.

Next Goal Wins also stars Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, Uli Latukefu, Rhys Darby, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Rachel House, Angus Sampson, Frankie Adams, Beulah Koale, Sisa Grey, Russell Satele, Karim Benz, and Chris Aloso. Variety reported in 2019 that Kaimana, a fa'afafine non-binary actor, will portray Jaiyah Saelua, the first non-binary player to compete in a men's FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Waititi directed the film and also wrote the script with Iain Morris. He is also a producer along with Brett Jamison, Garrett Basch and Jonathan Cavendish. Production began in November 2019 and finished in 2020. The reason for the delay is reshoots were held after Arnett replaced Armie Hammer. Here's a look at the trailer and fan reactions.