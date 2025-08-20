New ‘Star Trek’ Movie a ‘Priority’ for Paramount, Report Says

Paramount is preparing to make a theatrical return to the final frontier.

A source told TheWrap that a new Star Trek film is “the immediate priority as far as tentpole films are concerned” for Paramount Pictures.

There hasn’t been a new Star Trek film since 2016, when Star Trek: Beyond released without the director (J.J. Abrams) or the writers (Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman) from the first two Star Trek reboot films. Subsequent attempts on bringing Trek back to theaters—including a planned series reboot from Quentin Tarantino—have all faltered in the planning phase.

That’s not to say there hasn’t been plenty of Star Trek content in the years since, although most of it hasn’t been as well-received as the Chris Pine-led reboot films, much less the multiple classic TV runs (like Star Trek, The Next Generation, and Deep Space Nine) that made the franchise so beloved.

Star Trek: Discovery began in 2017 and ran for five seasons until 2024. It received mixed reviews throughout its run, with many fans and critics proclaiming it emulated Star Wars more than it did classic Trek, although reviews did improve as the series continued. Picard, a sequel series to The Next Generation with Patrick Stewart returning as Captain Picard, ran for three seasons from 2020 to 2023. The first two seasons also received mixed reviews, but the third season was critically acclaimed.

The most successful Star Trek property in recent years is the Paramount+ original Strange New Worlds, a prequel to the first Star Trek series that adopts the episodic structure and philosophical focus of the original series that made Trek so beloved. However, Paramount has already announced that the series will end in 2026.

Perhaps with the current timeline introduced by Discovery reaching its end, Paramount will reboot Star Trek for both TV and movies once again.