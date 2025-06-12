‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Ending

It’s the end of an era for Star Trek fans.

Paramount+ has announced that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise in the 23rd century as they explore new worlds and carry out missions throughout the galaxy. It only premiered in May 2022, but Season 2 was actually already in development by November 2021 and announced the following January. Season 3 was announced in March 2023, just a few months before Season 2’s premiere, while Season 4 was announced in April 2024, while Season 3 was in production. Now, ahead of Season 3’s premiere on July 17, a six-episode Season 5 has been given the green light to wrap up the series.

L to R Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk, Carol Kane as Pelia and Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 3 , Episode 5 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

“From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope, and the belief that a better future is possible,” executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman said in a statement. “We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over.”

It’s unknown when Season 5 is expected to premiere, but production on the final episodes is set to start later this year. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. The cast for Season 3 includes Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Although Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the only current show in the Star Trek franchise, Paramount+ will be coming out with another new series in either 2025 or 2026. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will mark the 12th Star Trek series and star Holly Hunter, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, and Sandro Rosta. For now, all episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are streaming on Paramount+, with the first two episodes of Season 3 dropping on Thursday, July 17, followed by weekly releases.