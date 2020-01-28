Johnny Knoxville Remembers Kobe Bryant With 'Jackass' Style Throwback Clip of Bryant Jumping a Pool of Snakes

In the wake of Kobe Bryant's shocking death, many celebrities have been taking to social media to express their sadness over the loss, with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville recently sharing a throwback clip of Bryant hanging out with the stars of the show and jumping over a pool of snakes. Knoxville's post contains two video clips from when the Jackass crew helped Bryant shoot a promo for his shoe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Knoxville (@johnnyknoxville) on Jan 28, 2020 at 9:48am PST

In the clip, stars like Chris Pontius, "Danger" Ehren McGhehey, and Jason "Ween Man" Acuña can be seen jumping into an above ground swimming pool full of snakes. But rather than join them, Bryant gets a running start, dribbles down the parking lot, leaps over the snake-filled pool, and — quite literally — slam dunks the ball into the hoop. The small crowd around him then proceeds to go wild.

In the post's caption, Knoxville took time to memorialize Bryant, writing, "Like everyone else I have been in mourning over Sunday's tragedy that took 9 lives far too soon. Just wanted to share a promo that @chrispontius, @dangerehren, and @iamweeman shot with Kobe for his shoe around 13 or 14 years ago."

He added: "I wasn't there that day but I know how much fun the guys had with him. What a kind and shining soul. Sometimes life doesn't make sense. Take the time to love and appreciate everyone in your life. Love and Sincerely, Knox."

Many of Knoxville's followers have since been commenting on the post, with one writing, "This is the best way to pay homage and remember. The good times the ones who have passed away gave us."

"That jump was amazing!!" another user exclaimed. "During such a sad time, it’s nice to see videos of him just having fun."

"Well said my friend!! Appreciate you not making this about yourself somehow like so many other 'celebrities!!' Life is short.... make it count," someone else commented.

On Sunday, Bryant's private helicopter crashed in the hills of Calabasas, California, killing him, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the pilot and six other passengers.

In the wake of the tragic incident, it's been announced that the Los Angeles Lakers have decided to postpone their Tuesday game against the L.A. Clippers.

ESPN journalist Ramona Shelburne commented on the decision, tweeting, "There have been discussions between the Lakers and the NBA since the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and 8 others about whether this game should be played. Ultimately an organization that spent the day with grief counselors just wasn't up to putting on an NBA game."